Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Mosher Lewis

Elizabeth Ann Mosher Lewis

Provided Photo

October 12, 1928 – October 30, 2021

Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Mosher Lewis, age 93, died Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Rifle, Colorado.

Born October 12, 1928, in Gypsum, Colorado, she was the daughter of James Lawrence Mosher and Agnes Agatha Quinlan Mosher.

As a third-generation rancher, Liz grew up on the Mosher ranch in Eagle and Garfield counties around Gypsum, Eagle, and near Coffee Pot Spring northwest of Dotsero. She graduated from Eagle Valley High School.

Liz was a rancher, homemaker, and school-bus driver, driving for many years for the girls’ basketball team and Rifle High School band.

Liz faithfully served her church family alongside her husband, Lu, who was an elder in the Rifle Church of Christ and the Glenwood Springs Church of Christ. She was a 4-H leader in Fruita and Rifle/Silt for many years and was a member of Holy Cross CattleWomen. She was also active in the Garfield County Republican party.

She enjoyed growing a garden, ranching, snowmobiling, ATVing, and spending time with family and friends. As a 4-H leader and school bus driver, she embraced every kid as one of her own.

Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Lewis; her brothers, Pete, John, Roy, and Bobby Mosher, her sisters, Laurenne Williams and Cindy Scarrow; and her son, Leland Lewis. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Gail) Lewis of Black Hawk and Lawrence (Terry) Lewis of Glenwood Springs; her daughters, Lucretia (Curt) Simmons of Pavillion, Wyoming and LaDonna (Tracy) Gunn of Cedaredge; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

No memorial services will be held at this time.

Please consider making a memorial contribution in Liz’s honor to: Northwestern Colorado Youth for Christ, 1429 Grand Avenue, Suite 102, Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601.