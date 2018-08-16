Obituary: Ellen Verna Franke (Butterfield)

Ellen Verna Franke (Butterfield), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, 91, of Carbondale, CO passed away on August 14th, 2018.

Verna was born on February 12, 1927 in Burlington, CO. She was raised with her four brothers in Burlington, CO. She graduated from Burlington High School.

Verna married Glen Walter Franke on October 12, 1952 in Burlington, CO. Verna and Glen farmed in Burlington. They moved to Glenwood Springs, CO in 1956 and owned and operated the Franke Implement and Feed Store with Glen's brother, Roy. Verna also worked with the Roaring Fork School District, at Glenwood Springs Elementary, for 15 years. She worked with children in the Title 1 Reading program. She also served on the Valley View Hospital Auxiliary Board and was President of the organization in 1970.

Verna and Glen raised 3 children in Glenwood Springs. Sadly, in 1986, Verna was diagnosed with encephalitis. She had to relearn basic skills. Her husband, Glen, cared for her until his death in 1993.

Her pride and joy were her children, grand-children, and great grandchildren.

Verna is survived by a son, Jeff (Ginger) Franke of Glenwood Springs, CO, a daughter, Lesyle (Dr. William) Hoover, of Glenwood Springs, CO, and a son, Norm (Lisa) Franke of Denver, CO.

She also has six grandchildren, Crystal and her husband Scott Maughan of Steamboat, CO, Jason and his wife, Christy Franke of Denver, CO, Linsey and her husband Alan Short of Glenwood Springs, CO, Krysta and her husband Shay Trulove of Carbondale, CO, Jarrid and his wife Alana Franke of Houston, TX, and Jackie and her husband Michael Devine of Denver, CO.

Verna has eleven great grandchildren-Jaidyn, Carter, Kyler, Reese, Kailee, McKenna, Peydon, Emery, Abbey, Peyton, Liam, and a new grand baby due in January.

Preceding her in death are her parents Willard Sr. and Lettie Butterfield, brothers Melvin, Marvin, Kenneth, Willard Jr. Butterfield, and her husband Glen Franke.

Verna has resided at Heritage Park for the last 25 years. She would often greet visitors at the front door and tell them the weather for the day and ask if they have played golf. The family would like to thank ALL of the staff from Heritage Park for all of the love, time, and compassion that they had for Verna.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Glenwood Springs Elementary, in memory of Verna Franke.

Graveside services will be on Monday, August 20th, 2018, at 1:30 P.M. at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs, CO.

In mom's words, "See you later alligator."