Obituary: Ellie Samantha Westphal

Ellie Samantha Westphal

Provided Photo

February 25, 2009 – June 7, 2023

Ellie Samantha Westphal, age 14, lost her short battle with cancer on June 7th, 2023. She was a rare and beautiful person, inside and out, and her passing leaves a hole in our hearts, never to be filled.

Ellie was born on February 25th, 2009, in Glenwood Springs, CO, to loving parents Becky and Jim Westphal. She captivated people from a very early age. She was strongly maternal, but also fiercely competitive. Her big green eyes and charming smile lit up any room she walked into. She was like sunshine, strong and bright, sassy and sweet, thoughtful and caring. But she had a tough, competitive spirit, and she was a fighter until the end.

Ellie graduated from Glenwood Springs Middle School in June, 2023. She loved to play almost any sport, participating in soccer, basketball, and volleyball, and she hated losing. She loved the outdoors and camping under the stars. But what she loved more than anything was being surrounded by friends and family. It truly brought her joy.

Ellie is preceded in death by both of her grandfathers, Harold and Richard, and her Uncle Ken.

Ellie is survived by her parents Becky and Jim; her sister Gracie Westphal, her grandmothers Jeannie and Gayle; her aunts Lisa, Tina, Lynette, Karrie, Janine, and Amy; her uncles Matt, Dereck, Rick, Ron, and Tom; and her cousins Bailey, Drew, Elise, Addison, Taylor, Allison, Amanda, Tracy, Abby, and Emily.

Services will be held at The Orchard in Carbondale, on Friday, June 16th, 2023, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Brent’s Place in Ellie’s name (https://www.brentsplace.org/ ) or to a local sports fund to be set up at a later date.