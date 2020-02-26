Obituary: Elliott Mellon

Elliott Mellon

Provided Photo

Elliott James Mellon acquired his angel wings on February 21, 2020 with his loving parents by his side at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, Colorado.

Elliott was born on September 26, 2019 in Denver, Colorado to Nathaniel and Ariel Mellon. Elliott was born with a rare heart defect called tetralogy of fallot with absent pulmonary valve, as well as a condition called 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (DiGeorge syndrome). Despite his short time on earth, Elliott was loved and adored tremendously by his parents and big sister, Cassidy Lucille.

Elliott will be forever loved and remembered by his surviving family members as follows:

Parents, Nathaniel and Ariel Mellon, and sister, Cassidy Lucille Mellon (Rifle, CO).

Grandparents: Diane and Gary Rowley (Rifle, CO); Kristen and Randy Tarufelli (Rifle, CO); Matt and Jennifer Cooper (Vassar, MI); Micheal and Debra Mellon (Casper, WY).

Great Grandparents: Jack and Cherlyn Hibner (Clio, MI); Kelly and Binky Goodrich (Rock Springs, WY); Martha Gindt (Manitowoc, WI); Gary and Carol Cooper (Caro, MI); Dan and Janet Rowley (Millington, MI); Bob and Sue Jaruzel (Millington, MI); John Martinez (Manitowoc, WI).

Aunts/Uncles/Cousins: Jordan Cooper, Sydney Rowley, Bryce Rowley (Rifle, CO); Alec and Jackee Bowler, Kenzlee Bowler, Halle Mellon (Rifle, CO); Miranda Tarufelli (Denver, CO); Kameron Mellon (Casper, WY); Ryan and Amanda Worden, Jaxson Worden, Lucy Worden (Vassar, MI); Kyle Worden (Vassar, MI); Cody and Jade Rogers, Colby Rogers, Kelby Rogers (Rifle, CO); Kassie and Seth Horvath, Kayden Horvath, Aria Horvath (Silt, CO).

And numerous other loving and cherished family members and friends.

Elliott was preceded in death by the following family members:

Great-grandfathers: William Workman, Charles Murray and Daniel Micheal Mellon, Carlo Tarufelli.

Great grandmothers: Mary Perrine Hatch, Erma Casada, Diane Martinez and Louise Tarufelli.

Uncle, Nicholas James Mellon; Aunt, Keilah Nicole Mellon.

A celebration of Elliott’s brief, yet beautiful life will be conducted on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College in Rifle, Colorado. A public viewing for friends and others is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to services.

Floral arrangements are welcomed. Please coordinate all floral arrangements with Rifle Funeral Home, 1400 Access Road, Rifle, Colorado – (970) 625-1234.