Obituary: Elmer V. Chick Jr.
April 19, 1944 – February 20, 2021
Preceded in death by daughter Linda Stilson, survived by Wife Marilyn Chick, 2 Sons, Ronnie L. Chick, Bobbie J. Chick, 3 Step Children, 15 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, 1 Sister Velma Hannigan, and 1 Brother Alvin Chick. There will be a “Celebration of Life” held at Rifle Mountain Park June 13th at 2:00 P.M.
For more details please call (970) 361-4635 or (970) 309-4191
