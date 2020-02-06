Obituary: Eloise Cooklin

Eloise Cooklin July 6th 1948 – December 10th 2019

Eloise Margaret Cooklin of Glenwood Springs passed away on December 10th, 2019 at Valley View Hospital. Born in Macy, Nebraska, she was one of eleven brothers and sisters. Eloise moved to Redstone, Colorado in 1976 has always considered the Roaring Fork Valley her home. Eloise’s later years were quiet and she enjoyed traveling, gardening, and antique collecting. Proud of her heritage, Eloise enjoyed making Native American crafts and art. But her greatest joy was doting over her granddaughter Lilly, with whom she enjoyed a special bond.

She is survived by her devoted husband Gene Smith, her son Cain, daughter-in-law Nichol, and granddaughter Lilly, and her last remaining sibling, Stanley Parker of Macy. Eloise Cooklin will be missed by all that knew and loved her.