Obituary: EMMA BLANC

August 22, 1920 – July 12, 2020

Emma was born in Aspen Colorado to Italian immigrants Ferdinand (Fred) Cullet and Maria (Mary) Guistat Cullet on August 22, 1920. The family (including her sister, Amelia) moved to Canyon Creek west of Glenwood Springs to operate a dairy farm when Emma was 6 years old. She attended Canyon Creek School through the 8th grade and went to Glenwood Springs High School, graduating in 1938. She then worked as a clerk/typist for the Department of Agriculture in Glenwood, bought a 1941 Plymouth and married the love of her life Richard Blanc while he was in the military at Fort Riley, Kansas on March 22, 1943. She was away from Richard while he was overseas in WWII but also lived with him at some stateside assignments. Emma later went to work at Parkison Stewart Law Firm for 24 years while Richard was a carpenter in the Glenwood/Roaring Fork Valley. Emma enjoyed housekeeping and polka dances and gardening and dogs in her retirement years as well as volunteering and being active at St. Stephen Catholic Church, once being named Volunteer of the Year. She was able to travel to Hawaii and Italy and on many trips in the US including to the Rose Bowl and Seattle World Fair, plus to a lot of Glenwood High School sports. She had many loyal local friends through the years and will be missed as truly a “Glenwood girl” who typed almost everything. Emma passed away July 12th at Heritage Park after living at Renew Roaring Fork for about two years, enjoying their great meals and activities including music programs (and yes, the Beer Barrel Polka sometimes). Emma was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2008 and her sister Amelia in 2016. Survivors include her nieces and nephews: Fred Trentaz (Judy), Mary Lou Regelin (Wayne), Connie Wilbar (John), Jim Cain (Eileen), Doug Cain (Teresa), Carol Lettrich (Stan), Chris Cain (Lynn) and several grand nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church with the Rosary at 1:00 P.M. followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:30 (which may be live streamed on Facebook), with graveside service to follow at Rosebud Cemetery. Reception to be scheduled later. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church or School.