Obituary: Emmett Haptonstall

Emmett Haptonstall June 7, 1938 – February 7, 2020 Emmett Lee Haptonstall passed into the lords’ hands on February 7, 2020. Born June 7, 1938 in Delta, Colorado to Chester & Lois Haptonstall. Emmett served 35 years with the Colorado Dept of Transportation as a project engineer. In addition, Emmett had a distinguished 32-year military career, serving eight years as the Command Sergeant Major. Emmett had 20 years volunteering with the Rifle Fire Protection District and a term as fire chief. He was a certified EMT, a high school referee and a City Councilmen in Rifle. Emmett was proceeded in death by his parents Chester & Lois, his wife Barbara, 2nd wife Marion, brothers Gary & Dennis. He is survived by his three boys Mark (Tracy), Mike (Anna) and Chet (Jan), sister Carol (Russ), Laura and brother Ray (Darla), sister-in-law Tammy and numerous grandchildren and a great grandchild. A graveside service will be held June 6 at the Cedaredge Cemetery followed by a reception in Delta. In leu of flowers, please make donations to the Veterans Committee of the Western Slope, Inc Check payable: Veterans Committee of the Western Slope, Inc 1731 N. 3rd Street Grand Junction, CO 81501 Memo Line: donation in memory of Emmett Haptonstall Attn: Rick Peterson kkbpete@aol.com
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil. If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.