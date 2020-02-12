Obituary: Emmett Haptonstall

Emmett Haptonstall June 7, 1938 – February 7, 2020

Emmett Lee Haptonstall passed into the lordsâ€™ hands on February 7, 2020. Born June 7, 1938 in Delta, Colorado to Chester & Lois Haptonstall.

Emmett served 35 years with the Colorado Dept of Transportation as a project engineer. In addition, Emmett had a distinguished 32-year military career, serving eight years as the Command Sergeant Major. Emmett had 20 years volunteering with the Rifle Fire Protection District and a term as fire chief. He was a certified EMT, a high school referee and a City Councilmen in Rifle.

Emmett was proceeded in death by his parents Chester & Lois, his wife Barbara, 2nd wife Marion, brothers Gary & Dennis. He is survived by his three boys Mark (Tracy), Mike (Anna) and Chet (Jan), sister Carol (Russ), Laura and brother Ray (Darla), sister-in-law Tammy and numerous grandchildren and a great grandchild.

A graveside service will be held June 6 at the Cedaredge Cemetery followed by a reception in Delta.

In leu of flowers, please make donations to the Veterans Committee of the Western Slope, Inc.