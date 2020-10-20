Obituary: Enid A. Long

Enid A. Long

Provided Photo

Enid A. Long

November 1, 1942 – October 12, 2020

Enid A. Long, resident of Paonia, CO passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, CO. She was 77 years of age.

A Celebration of Life service took place at the White House Cemetery in Carbondale on Saturday, October 17th at 2pm.

Enid A. Heigher was born on November 1, 1942 to Harold and Ruthann (Darland) Heigher in Richmond, IN. She spent her childhood and attended school in Albuquerque, NM.

Enid married Donald C. Long on January 23, 1960 in Albuquerque, NM. They lived in Carbondale, CO until moving to Paonia in 2004. He preceded her in death.

Enid was incredibly talented and enjoyed crocheting, arts, crafts and painting. In Carbondale, she loved living on the ranch on Dry Park Road and she was a long time employee of City Market. Her favorite pastimes always included riding and tending to her horses, and her three grandsons.

Enid is survived by her daughter, Shirley Bair of Paonia; two brothers: Barry (Christine) Heigher of Winnemucca, NV and Johnny (Kathy) Heigher of Albuquerque, NM; a sister, Jane Johnson of Espanola, NM; two grandsons: Jessy (Melissa) Vroman of Silt, CO and Jerratt (Jasilee) Cook of New Castle, CO; and four great-grandchildren: Bailey, Kyndall, Kasen and Novalee.

Enid was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Nancy Long; three infant children and a grandson, Terry Vroman.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.

Any contribution to a Memorial Fund can be sent to PO Box 224 Paonia CO 81428.