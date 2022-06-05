Obituary: Eric Hunter

Eric Hunter

Provided Photo

December 25, 1971 – May 1, 2022

Eric Scott Hunter, age 50, passed away on May 1st, 2022 in Glenwood Springs, CO surrounded by friends and family.

Eric was born to Dana and Susan Hunter on December 25th, 1971 in Canton, Ohio. He grew up on a small family farm where he spent his time surrounded by grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Some of his fondest memories in Ohio were created with his many cousins.

Soon after graduation, he moved to Silt, CO with his best friend, Doug Williams. In November 1991, he met the love of his life, Jeannine. Eric and Jeannine married on May 15th,1993. They resided in New Castle, CO in their early years and then up Four Mile near Sunlight Ski Resort where they enjoyed the quiet life raising their children.

At the time of his death, Eric was co-owner of Premier Party Rental with his best friend, Michael Smith.

Eric touched so many lives throughout this valley and far beyond, there is too many to list, his presence was larger than life.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jeannine Michelle Hunter of Glenwood Springs, CO; son, Joseph (Allie) Woodall of Alliance, OH; daughter, Kayli (Cody) Pace of Silt, CO; daughter, Brooklyn Amanda Hunter of New Castle, CO; son Branden Michael Hunter of Aurora, CO. His brother and sister in law, Todd and Julie Hunter of New Castle, Colorado. His Grandchildren; Emma, Aubrey, Westyn, Audree, Lucas and Coltyn and fur babies, Cooper and Harper Hunter.

“If there ever comes a day, when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” -A.A. Milne

A service will be held at a later date.