Obituary: Eric Walter

Eric Walter

Provided Photo

November 22, 1948 – December 5, 2021

Eric William Walter (Poppi) passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 5, 2021. His Beloved Wife of 41 years was by his side.

Born at Ft. Hood, Texas, his family navigated the Baby-Boom era throughout the midwestern United States in Texas, North Dakota, and Ohio. Upon returning from his service in the military in 1972, Eric went to Law School at the Ohio State University. He believed profoundly in legal discourse, our Nation’s founding, the study of history, rugged individualism, and self-reliance. He was fascinated by the history, landscapes, and spirit of the American West. After several years in private practice and at the Franklin County Public Defender’s Office in Columbus, Ohio, in 1978 Eric headed west on a 3-week quest to the Great Basin and Rocky Mountains in his CJ-5 “Heepa Jeep” and viewed the Mountain of the Holy Cross and other notable sites. In 1981 he loaded his newly wedded Wife, Sharon, and infant Son, Jared, into the Heepa Jeep and relocated to Denver. By 1983 the Family was settled in Glenwood Springs where he continued practicing Law, raising a family, pursuing his hobbies, and exploring the American West.

Eric’s hobbies included woodworking, model railroading, photography, military history, and picking guitar. With his stoicism, calmness, and patience, Eric had a special connection with children and youth. He especially looked forward to hugs and snuggles from his granddaughters. Later in life Eric battled various health conditions and survived cancer twice. Nonetheless, he always insisted on conducting and presenting himself in a dignified way, no matter the degree of his personal battles or ailments, and he expected the same from others. You would likely encounter Eric adorned in his grey Stetson hat, Lucchese boots, leather gloves, and custom belt buckle.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents Eric and Jean Walter and his brother Brian. He is survived by his sister Kathy of Fairplay, by his Wife, Sharon, his Son, Jared, and his Granddaughters Raina and Sadie, all of Glenwood Springs. Please join us at 1103 Valley View Rd. on December 12 from 1:00-3:00 to remember Eric. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in the spring to run model trains on his garden railroad.