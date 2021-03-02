Obituary: Erma Beck

Erma Beck

Provided Photo

January 19, 1931 – February 16, 2021

Erma Beck passed away Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, CO. She was 90 years old.

Services were held at Taylor Funeral Service Chapple on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

Erma was born January 19th, 1931, to Rella (Sims) and Emanual Grauberger in Lamar, CO.

Erma graduated from Lamar High School in 1948. In June of 1948 she married Harold D. Ratzlaff and settled in Lamar. They had two children, daughter Lu Ann Ratzlaff Craig and son Alan J Ratzlaff. The family moved to Grand Junction several years later.

In August of 1968 Erma married Eldon Dwain Beck in Basalt, CO. Eldon’s 5 children, Charla, Sheran, Bob, Dwain, Tina, became part of the new family along with Alan and Lu Ann. Eldon and Erma opened Basalt Electric with a partner until their move to Delta in 1984. She was the bookkeeper thru the years.

Erma was a member of the 1st Christian Church.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting afghans and other gifts for family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Luann Craig (Mark Schweer), granddaughter Erin Delk (Jon) great-granddaughter Amelia Mae Delk, all of Carbondale, CO. Brother Dean Grauberger (Carol) of Topeka, KS. Sister Jean Eddy (Jess) of Parma, ID., Step daughter Sheran Cross of New Castle and many step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eldon Beck, Son Alan J Ratzlaff, sisters Wanda Weatherred, Mary Louise Griffith and Joan Weimer and step children Charla Beck, Eldon Dwain Beck, Jr, and Tina Beck.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to:

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services

PO Box 98018

Washington DC 20090-8018

(The disease that took Alan in August of 2020)

Or to your local animal shelter.

