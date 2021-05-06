Obituary: Ernie Bradley
August 28, 1943 – February 15, 2021
Ernest LeRoy Bradley, 77, passed away on February 15, 2021 in Marble Falls, Texas. He was born August 28, 1943 in Roswell, New Mexico, and grew up near DeBeque, Colorado.
Ernie grew up farming and ranching. He graduated with a petroleum engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines, and then served in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict. After his military service, he worked his entire civilian career at Exxon until retiring at age 55.
The luckiest day of Ernie’s long life was when he met Betty Joyce North in 1967 in Grand Junction. They were soon married in Hawaii while Lt. Bradley was on shore leave. The couple lovingly raised three sons, traveled all over the world, and spent 53 rewarding years together.
Ernie was preceded in death by his father Cecil, mother Grace, and younger sister Carol. He is survived by wife Betty; sons Todd (Brooke Powers), Kent (Rebecca), and Matthew (Rachel); grandchildren Kristina, Elliott, Lorien, and Alina; 11 nieces; 2 nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.
A celebration of life is scheduled for June 26, 2021 at 10:30am at The Church at Redstone in Redstone, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Society (bighornsheep.org) or The Church at Redstone (churchatredstone.com).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User