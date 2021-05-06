Obituary: Ernie Bradley

Ernie Bradley

August 28, 1943 – February 15, 2021

Ernest LeRoy Bradley, 77, passed away on February 15, 2021 in Marble Falls, Texas. He was born August 28, 1943 in Roswell, New Mexico, and grew up near DeBeque, Colorado.

Ernie grew up farming and ranching. He graduated with a petroleum engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines, and then served in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict. After his military service, he worked his entire civilian career at Exxon until retiring at age 55.

The luckiest day of Ernie’s long life was when he met Betty Joyce North in 1967 in Grand Junction. They were soon married in Hawaii while Lt. Bradley was on shore leave. The couple lovingly raised three sons, traveled all over the world, and spent 53 rewarding years together.

Ernie was preceded in death by his father Cecil, mother Grace, and younger sister Carol. He is survived by wife Betty; sons Todd (Brooke Powers), Kent (Rebecca), and Matthew (Rachel); grandchildren Kristina, Elliott, Lorien, and Alina; 11 nieces; 2 nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.

A celebration of life is scheduled for June 26, 2021 at 10:30am at The Church at Redstone in Redstone, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Society (bighornsheep.org) or The Church at Redstone (churchatredstone.com).