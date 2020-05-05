Obituary: Esther Gates Kozak

July 18, 1936 -April 18, 2020

Esther Gates Kozak of Minot, ND died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Edgewood Memory Care in Minot.

She was born July 18, 1936 to Robert and Olga Helliwell in Minot. She graduated from Minot High School. Later, she worked as a daycare provider and was corporate mother at CQG and worked at Valley View Hospital, all of Glenwood Springs, CO. After returning to Minot in 2016 she attended First Lutheran Church in Minot. She is survived by: children, Jane (Kent) Olson, Brad Gates and Rebecca Gates, Alina (Nathan) King and Robert (Maria) Kozak; eight grandchildren, Katherine Olson, Margaret Olson, Stephen (Kayla) Olson, Kayleigh Gates, Malcolm King, Anna (Milton) Arroyo, Lisa (James) OdeKirk, Sarah (Graden ) Kellog; eight great-grand-children; one great-great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews: brother Thomas Helliwell; brother-in-law Victor Creed; and Kazik Kozak. She was preceded in death by; her parents, husband Theodore Gates; son, Grant Gates; daughter, Jennifer Gates; siblings, Wesley Helliwell, Marilyn Creed, William Helliwell and Virginia Kolbezen. Cremation has taken place.

Her ashes will be buried at Rosehill Cemetery in Minot this summer coinciding with a private family service. (Thompson-Larsen Funeral Home, Minot)