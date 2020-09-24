Obituary: Ethel B Jones

Ethel B Jones

Provided Photo

Ethel B Jones

September 14, 1930 – September 18, 2020

Ethel B. Jones of New Castle died on September 18, 2020. Ethel was born in Camden, Arkansas on September 14, 1930. She received her B.A. degree from Vassar College, where she was Phi Beta Kappa. Her M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in economics were awarded by the University of Chicago.

After receiving her doctorate, Ethel returned to Arkansas, and worked on the state’s economic development program becoming Assistant Director of the Industrial Research and Extension Center in Little Rock. From 1965 until retirement, she conducted research and taught economics at the University of Georgia and Auburn University. She also served as Associate Dean of the College of Business at Auburn. Her research included topics in unemployment, changes in hours of work, occupational wage differences, and the effect of unions upon wages and working conditions. Her research appeared in many articles in major economic journals. She was also active in professional organizations, serving as Vice President of the Southern Economics Association and the American Economics Association’s Committee on the Status of Women in the Economics Profession. She also served on two advisory committees of the federal government, one related to the Department of Labor and the other to the National Science Foundation.

Ethel moved to Carbondale in 1999 and then to New Castle in 2006. Among her volunteer activities in the Valley were service on the Advisory Board of Roaring Fork Hospice, the vestry of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, and the Friends of the Library of both Carbondale and New Castle.

Ethel is survived by the loves of her life: nephews David Jones (Belgrade, Montana), Matthew Jones (Oklahoma), and niece Kathleen Harris (Silt, Colorado). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Feed my Sheep or the River Center of New Castle.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 AM at St Barnabas Episcopal Church, Glenwood Springs.