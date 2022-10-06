Obituary: Ethel Elizabeth (Cook) Richards
September 12, 1925 – September 22, 2022
With great sadness, the children of Ethel Elizabeth Richards announce the passing of their mother.
What a life she lived! A modern pioneer woman. She was ninety-seven years young. Born to Guy and Arzala Cook in New Castle, Colorado, on September 12, 1925, she lived what few have experienced. The Roaring 20s! The Great Depression! A World War, and closer to her Colorado upbringing, a full life lived in the high mountain country of grazing cattle and small log cabins to a small town filled with a closely-knit family.
She grew into a beautiful young woman, met the love of her life, Herbert Logan Richards, marrying him in Glenwood Springs, Colorado on September 24,1944.
Ethel became a popular figure in the area. As well as being a licensed beautician, she was known to all as a resourceful and competent woman. In addition to her busy home life, she loved to travel, always wanting to see what was over the next hill…and she did!
Herbert preceded her in death on March 7, 2009. She is survived by three sons; Kerry and wife Mary Ann, of Yantis, TX, Jerel and wife Jill, of Silt, Colorado, Rodney Richards of Parachute, Colorado, and daughter, Susan and husband Gregg Slone of Parachute.
She leaves seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers a donation to one of the Children’s hospitals would be appreciated. Service will be held at the Rifle Funeral Home at 2 o’clock on October 8, 2022. Officiating will be Pastor Randy Jorgenson. Interment will be at the Divide Creek Cemetery following the service.
