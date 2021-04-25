Obituary: Eugene Sowieja

Eugene Sowieja

July 10, 1951 – October 12, 2020

GREENWOOD, WI/RIFLE, CO – Eugene “Geno” R. Sowieja, age 69, formerly of Greenwood, Wis. passed away on Oct. 12, 2020 at his home in Rifle, Colorado.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona on Saturday, May 15, 2021 beginning at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please send donations to Western Slope Veteran’s Coalition, 803 Colorado Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, or http://www.westernslopeveterans.org .

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison, Wisconsin (608)442-0477

http://www.866allfaiths.com