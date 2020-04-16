Obituary: Eva Hoose

Eva Lou Van Hoose passed away peacefully at her home in Parachute, Colorado on April 14, 2020.

Eva was born to Quinter and Eliza Bridenbaugh on December 20, 1936 in the Mining Camp at Gilman, Colorado. She attended school in Glenwood Springs, Colorado which was her home for many years until she moved to Parachute, Colorado with her husband Donald Van Hoose. Donald and Eva just recently celebrated their marriage of 66 years. They had four children that they raised in Glenwood Springs. She was a natural born Mother and loved all life around her. The greatest gift of all to her was her family. Her time spent with them were the most special to her. Everyone had a special place in that huge heart of hers.

During her time here Eva taught everybody to love all things, be kind to animals, to respect, honor, appreciate and be grateful for everything in the Universe. She was a strong woman and a hard worker, no chore was left undone, and there was nothing that she could not do. Some of her talents were making wedding cakes, upholstery, and beautiful beadwork. Eva was an amazing cook, baker, seamstress and gardener. Any task she set out to do was accomplished with perfection. She enjoyed and took pride learning and teaching us all about natural medicine, especially Herbs and Vitamins. She could make any drink, salve, lotion or capsule that would cure just about any ailment you had and she loved to share.

Eva is survived by her husband Donald Van Hoose. Mother to Matthew Van Hoose(Vonnie), Rebecca Brown(Dennis), Cindy Van Hoose, and Donald Van Hoose. Granny to Benjamin Van Hoose (Kristel), Hannah Darnall (Jeff), and Heidi Sorensen. Great Grandma GG to Teagan Van Hoose and Harper Van Hoose. She will also be fondly remembered by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and her beloved 96 year old Aunt Edith King.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Rebecca Brown, and son Donald Van Hoose.

We are all going to miss you Eva, your incredible love and spirit you gave us will continue to live in our hearts and forever strengthen us everyday.

There will be a private family service at her home at a later date.