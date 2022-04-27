Obituary: Evelyn Marie Kriz

Evelyn Marie Kriz

Provided Photo

March 7, 1925 – April 4, 2022

Evelyn Marie Kriz, born March 7, 1925, passed to eternal life on April 4, 2022. Born on a farm in Seward County Nebraska to Louis and Marie Kriz. She graduated from Seward High School in May 1942. For 3 years she worked at a flour mill in Lincoln during WWII, rationing created a difficult life for a young adult. She knew the bus schedule and was able to satisfy an early and life-long desire for travel and adventure. She and a friend took a bus trip from Lincoln to Apache Jct. Arizona and back. When her mother passed away in August 1945 she returned to the farm to care for her Dad, brother Don returning from the Pacific and youngest brother Ken until he finished high school. She then moved to Omaha to work for Western Electric—a manufacturing division of AT&T. she put the curl in your phone cord to wiring the main frames for large switching stations. She took advantage of all days off and vacations to travel. She traveled to all 94 counties in Nebraska to take pictures of their Court Houses; and then to over 30 states to take pictures of the State Capitols. She retired in March 1987 after 33 years of working the 3 P.M. to 11 P.M. shift. She then moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado until her passing. She traveled 3 times to Canada, Fiji, and Argentina. She attended Nascar races in Daytona, Talladega and traveled to all National Parks west of the Mississippi, and some in the southeast from the tulips in Holland Michigan to the cherry blossoms in Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Don. She is survived by her brother Ken and sister in law Karma of Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The family wishes to thank the care givers she had since 2016 at Carbondale, Battlement Mesa, Rife and especially hospice in Grand Junction for their loving arms the last days of her life. Cremation has taken place.