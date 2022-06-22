Obituary: Fay Ann Rockwell
December 14, 1937 – March 12, 2022
A Memorial Service for Fay Ann Rockwell will be held on July 2nd 2022 at 2:00 pm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 652 E. 5th St. Rifle, CO.
