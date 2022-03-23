Obituary: Fay Ann Rockwell

Fay Ann Rockwell

December 14, 1937 – March 12, 2022

Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven

Mrs. Fay Ann Rockwell, 84, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home in Hernando, MS. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven is in charge of local arrangements.

Mrs. Rockwell was born December 14, 1937, in Amherst, CO. She dedicated the majority of her life serving as a loving homemaker for her family. She was an amazing mother, wife, caretaker, and role model. She was the epitome of a strong, Christian woman, who dedicated her whole life to serving her Lord and Savior. She was also extremely active in her church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Rifle, CO, and was a proud, dedicated member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Mrs. Rockwell was also an extremely creative woman. She was a jack of all trades and could make the best out of anything! She had such an outgoing personality and had a way of making others feel comfortable around her. However, she loved nothing more than playing different board games and card games with her family. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Rockwell is survived by her three daughters, Regina (Russell) Hiner of Albuquerque, NM, Rhonda (Mark) Zoller of Hernando, MS, and RaLynn Behr of Cincinnati, OH; her son, Randal (Cindy) Rockwell of Rifle, CO; one granddaughter, Jennifer (Robert) Cavagnaro of Lake Oswego, OR; five grandsons, Kenneth (Renee) Hiner of Albuquerque, Randal Rockwell, II of Fargo, ND, Brennan Behr of Lexington, KY, Cory Zoller of Burlington, CO, and Bryce Behr of Columbus, OH; her son-in-law, Douglas Behr of Fairfield, CO; two honorary grandsons, Kelby Latham of Silt, CO, and Daniel Schouten of Denver, CO; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Brown of Golconda, IL; and her sister-in-law, Yvonne Wernet of Holyoke, CO.

Mrs. Rockwell was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Gene Rockwell; her parents, Walter Leben and Anna Leben; one sister, Fern Mast; and three brothers, Rex Leben, Wayne Leben, and Ray Leben.

Donations and memorials in honor of Mrs. Fay Ann Rockwell may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Preschool (652 East 5th St., Rifle, CO 81650).

