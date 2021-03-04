Obituary: Forrest Bertholf
March 25, 1937 – January 5, 2021
Forrest Ray Bertholf of Park City Utah was born to Mildred Duffy and Wilbur Bertholf in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He died from complications due to COVID at age 84 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated Garfield County High School in 1955 and moved to Aspen Colorado where he met and married his first wife Heidi. He joined the U.S. Armed Reserve in 1959 and was honorably discharged in April 1965, after which he began his own ski business, The Aspen Highland Ski Shop. He was an avid fisherman and loved to hike, jeep the backcountry, and arrowhead hunt. In the summers he worked landscaping. He left Aspen in the 1970s for Park City, Utah where he remarried and started another family and landscaping business. He is preceded in death by both parents and his brother Desmond. He is survived by his sister Velma (Sable) Peterson, three children by his first marriage (Michele Bertholf, Chris Bertholf, and Nicole Bertholf), a daughter from his second marriage (Mia Keller) and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We will share stories and celebrate his life at a small family gathering in the future.
