Obituary: Forrest “Frosty” Earl Jacobs

Forrest "Frosty" Earl Jacobs

Provided Photo

July 5, 1955 – April 6, 2022

Forrest was born July 5, 1955, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He was the eighth out of nine children born to Keith Anthony and Leonora Jennie Johnson Jacobs. The family lived in Carbondale, Colorado and when Forrest was a young child the family moved to Silt, Colorado where Forrest was raised.

He married Laurie Lee Woolstenhulme on July 29, 1978, and sealed for time and all eternity on January 15, 1980, in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Forrest was a man humble in his own way. Some may have thought of him as gruff or grumpy, but in fact, he was just a very private man. Forrest wasn’t one who relied on or shared many emotions, but he loved his wife and family fiercely and would do anything to protect and defend them. As a Master Plumber and person of integrity, he believed in hard work and that an individual would show their character by how well a job was done.

He lead a difficult life from early on as a child, with constant restrictions due to his physical health, but always surpassed the expectations of doctors and surgeons as he worked hard to live a full and meaningful life. His family and those that truly knew him admired his unwavering strength and determination to keep pressing forward. He was never one to complain or make excuses for his trials and tribulations.

Forrest always found joy and value in the simplest parts of life, that were often overlooked by others, and he was always eager to share that joy. He loved the outdoors and seemed to find peace in Heavenly Father’s creations. He often took long car rides, with the love of his life, Laurie, to share in his passion for nature.

Dad found happiness in watching and listening to the conversations and laughter of his family. He wouldn’t show much interest in joining in, but you can tell by the twinkle in his eyes, that these were the moments he cherished most.

He took pride in the accomplishments of his wife, children as well as their spouses, and grandchildren. He was often found boasting of those accomplishments to family, friends, church members, and even to complete strangers who would listen. However, his favorite topic was his wife and all of her accomplishments.

Forrest is survived by his wife, Laurie and their three children: Jenni (Harvey) Lowell, Levi (Courtney) Jacobs, Courtney (Aaron) Wessman. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Gavin and Adisen Lowell, Austin, Alexis, and Riley Jacobs; brothers, Keith, John, and William Jacobs, sister Marla Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Carl and Jerry Jacobs, and sisters Janelle O’Brien and Diane Capps.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1400 Birch Avenue Rifle, Colorado, 81650.