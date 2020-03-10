Obituary: Frances Powell

July 6, 1923-February 5, 2020

Frances Powell passed peacefully at Mesa Manor in Grand Junction CO, with her three daughters at her side. She was born to Rose and Henry Blake in Leadville CO, graduated from High School in Leadville and married George Powell September 25, 1942.

In 1943 they were both working at Beech Aircraft Corporation in Wichita KS. They lived in Leadville CO, Walden CO, Hanston KS, New Castle CO and Arvada CO when they were raising their family. When George died in Arvada in 1984 she moved back to the western slope, living in Silt, Rifle and Grand Junction.

She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Schmueser (Larry), Elvera Schoening (Jerry) and Rose Bainbridge (Bob), 3 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She loved gardening and provided fresh vegetables for her family. She crocheted many lovely items, sewed clothing for her daughters and made beautiful quilts that they treasure. She was a wonderful cook, also, and made delicious pies. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends at Mesa Manor.

There will be a graveside service at 2 pm March 17 at Highland Cemetery, New Castle. After the service, coffee, tea and desserts will be served at the Community Center in New Castle and we hope everyone will join us.