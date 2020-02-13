Obituary: Frank Maseto

Frank Maseto February 13, 1939 ~ February 5, 2020

Frank James Maseto 13, 1939-February 5, 2020Maseto passed away, days shy of his 81st birthday, doing something he loved with people he loved. A heart attack took him on a bluebird day snowmobiling on the Flat Tops. February 13, 1939 in Spangler, Pennsylvania he excelled in football as a young man and was later recruited to play at Penn State. From 1956-1958 Frank served in the Vietnam War as part of the Army Special Forces.adventurer at heart Frank raced speed boats and skydived. His career spanned decades of work in the automobile industry. In 1989 Frank officially made Colorado home where his passion included hunting for elk and deer.1991 Frank met Leslie Trulove and they were partners for the remainder of his life. They loved time together boating and fishing at Lake Powell. When he wasn’t traveling for work Frank could be found at any of the numerous golf courses throughout the valley. is survived by his partner Leslie, stepchildren Ty and his wife Tina Trulove of Glenwood Springs, CO, Whitney Trulove of Loveland, CO and Tracy Trulove of Glenwood Springs and seven grandchildren; Kaitlyn Cranor, Ivey, Lara and Wyatt Trulove and Hannah, Patrick, and Katherine Young. The family will hold a private event this Summer to spread Frank’s ashes.