Obituary: Frank Wright

Frank Wright

January 12, 2021

In loving memory of Frank Wright, who died on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Frank was born in Chicago, Illinois to Marie and Frank Wright. As a young boy, Frank spent his summers working on the family farm in Wisconsin, where he learned his strong work ethic as well as the ways of the farm. It was also there that he learned how to drive before his feet could even reach the pedals! He took great joy in telling the story of one memorable day on the farm when a joy ride went amiss, and the steering wheel came completely off the truck he was driving. Young Frank was a savvy driver and managed to avoid disaster that day!

He met his true love, Marilyn, at the age of 13 in room 210 at Downers Grove High School. This was the beginning of a beautiful 73-year love story, 67 of which they were husband and wife. They started their married life in Downers Grove, Illinois, where Frank and Marilyn soon became the parents of four children: Netty Strott (Kit), Scott Wright, Warren Wright (Suzy) and Colin Wright.

After visiting Colorado many times, Frank and Marilyn moved their family and construction company to Glenwood Springs in 1970. Frank had been the head of ski patrol in Wisconsin, and after the move to Colorado, he continued his service by joining the Sunlight Mountain Resort Ski Patrol. He held this position for 25 years, during which time he received the Purple Merit Star from the National Ski Patrol for saving a life. He also worked with the Red Cross for 25 years.

Frank’s passion, next to his cherished wife Marilyn, was flying. He joined the Garfield County Search and Rescue team and was able to use his skills as a pilot, as well as his personal aircraft, to search for missing people.

Frank was a true lover of the outdoors and passed this appreciation along to his family. He was a man of many skills and passions, and often referred to himself as a “Student on Schoolhouse Earth”. He was a lifelong learner, forever inquisitive, and always eager to learn new things. This joy of learning resulted in Frank becoming a Beekeeper, and he maintained hives on his property in Canyon Creek for many years.

In addition to his children, Frank had four grandchildren who adore him and will miss him deeply: Jessica (Benjamin), Dane (Jennifer), Rebecca (Nicolas), and Jade. He was blessed with four great-grandchildren: Ryan, Riley, Danielle and Dane. He also leaves behind his beloved sister Evelyn and multiple nieces and nephews, who love him dearly.

We love you Frank, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Papa, Dear Brother, and Uncle Ozzy. You will be deeply missed!