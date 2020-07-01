Obituary: Franklin D. Keefauver
Franklin D. Keefauver September 21, 1935 – May 22, 2020
Franklin passed away at the Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle, Colorado where he resided for 20 years. Franklin was born in Longmont, Colorado to Paul and Cora (Cain) Keefauver. Franklin was honorably discharged from the Marines. He loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed off road racing. He is survived by his children, siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Franklin is preceded in death by his wife, parents, one brother and one sister. Franklin will be missed.
