Obituary: Fred Davidson
Fred’s life spanned from his youth in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska to working and graduate school in Arizona, until he settled in New Castle in 1976. Although he and Jeanette travelled the world, he never found any place that matched the beauty of home. It was fortunate that Fred was a people person, as his constant whistling made it impossible for him to sneak up on anyone. There is also no doubt that anyone he met would know all about John Wayne within 15 minutes. Fred’s empathy was apparent for everyone to see, but really shone with children and animals. There was no bigger sparkle in Fred’s eyes than when he was playing with his grandchildren or relaxing with his dog. And there was definitely no question about his sense of humor as you drove up the lane to his house and read the ever-changing homemade Burmashave signs recalling a bygone era.
Fred can be best summed up in his own words, published in a Glenwood Post article in 2007, “Each year, the first day of school, I would tell all the students that everyone is gifted in some way, and the secret of life is to find that gift in yourself.”
Donations in Fred’s memory may be made to Home Care and Hospice of the Valley (hchotv.org), Saint John’s Episcopal Church (PO Box 82, New Castle, CO 81647), or the Glenwood Masonic Lodge #65 Scholarship Fund (PO Box 2513. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601).
