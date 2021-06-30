Obituary: Fred Edwin Mahaffey
Mahaffey
January 31, 1938 – June 15, 2021
Fred was born in Wheatridge, CO. He is survived by his spouse Rogene; his children Russ Gregory, Anne Sitthirat, Deborah (DJ) Riedel and her husband Andrew, and Daniel Mahaffey; his grandson Joshua, his great-grandchildren Carter, Alayna, Sebastian, and Ava; and his sisters Phyllis and Winnetta; as well as many other extended family members. Fred was preceded in death by his brother Ralph; his sister Arletta, and his grandson Robert. A family celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
