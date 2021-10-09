Obituary: Fred Wall

Fred Wall

Provided Photo

February 12, 1948 – September 29, 2021

On September 29, Fred A Wall, age 73, passed on to his eternal heavenly home after handling his illness of Multiple System Atrophy for many years with grace, dignity, his sense of humor, and his signature smile.

Fred lived a life devoted to education in his roles of teacher, counselor, principal, superintendent, and college professor. His favorite part of each of his jobs was the interaction with students, no matter the age. He loved challenging them and watching them grow. In decision-making situations, he was often heard saying, “What’s best for kids?” He enjoyed learning as well and earned multiple graduate degrees at the University of Minnesota. He earned his PhD at the University of Colorado Denver.

Fred greatly enjoyed outdoor adventures with his family. They camped throughout the USA and Canada. He also skied, backpacked, and climbed fourteeners. He loved spending time by the ocean-it was his favorite place. It was exciting for him and Sharon to take long-distance motorcycle trips including to the West coast, up and down the Mississippi River, and around Lake Superior. They also treasured trips to Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Israel, and Mexico, often traveling with his childhood friend Gene Bartsch and his wife Phyllis.

After growing up in Bingham Lake, Minnesota and completing his bachelor’s degree at the University of Mankato, he married Sharon (Regehr) whom he had met at a church fundraiser after his junior year in high school. A year after getting married, Fred and Sharon spent two years teaching in Port au Bras, Newfoundland, Canada where their son Corey was born. Their experiences there with both children and adults were never forgotten. Upon their return to Minnesota, Fred attended the University of Minnesota and then spent 10 years in the Hudson, Wisconsin school district, during which time their daughter Sharra was born. In 1984 they moved to Woodland Park, Colorado where Fred served as principal, Director of Curriculum, Asst. Superintendent and Superintendent of Schools. In 1997 he accepted the Roaring Fork School District Superintendent position in Glenwood Springs, Colorado and served there until his retirement in 2006. He spent subsequent years as an adjunct professor at Colorado Mesa University, thoroughly enjoying teaching future school administrators. In 2018, he and Sharon moved to Grand Junction in order to better navigate his physical limitations from MSA. He was so appreciative of the many visits from friends and family during these last years, many of whom gave of themselves to provide meals, music, and help with various household needs.

Known as Grandpa and Bapa, he loved being with his family: son Corey Wall, daughter-in-law Emily Wall and granddaughters AnnaCaroline, Helen Josephine and Lucy Louisa of Douglas, Alaska; and daughter Sharra Liptack, son-in-law Leonard Liptack and grandchildren Josiah, Asher, and Evangeline of Spring Grove, Minnesota. He loved traveling, camping, playing and just being with them.

He is also survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon (Regehr) Wall. Other survivors include sister-in-law Bernice Wall; nephews: Bing (Mary Sue) Wall, Chip (Diane) Wall, Phil (Karen) Wall, Tim Wall, Tom Wall, and Ian Wall; and nieces Cindi (Craig) Van Ausdall and Pamela (Rory) Anderson.

He considered his wife Sharon’s siblings, spouses, nieces, and nephews as his own and spent many holidays and special occasions with them.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Shawnya, parents Fred and Anna Wall, brothers Milton, Merle and Delbert Wall, and sisters-in-law Carol and Janna Wall.

His family would like to express their gratitude to the HopeWest hospice personnel who cared for him faithfully with kindness, humor, and expertise-particularly Bobby, Brittny and Teresa. Fred gave in death as he gave in life and donated his organs to Mayo Clinic Department of Neurology for the study of central degenerative autonomic disorders.

A Celebration of Life will be held November 6, 11 a.m. at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Fred’s memory may make donations to HopeWest of Grand Junction, Colorado, or their favorite charity.