Obituary: Freddie McNeal
December 18, 1955 – January 30, 2022
Freddie Alvin McNeal, 66, peacefully passed on January 30, 2022. Fred was born December 18, 1955 at Rifle Community Hospital to David and Nola McNeal out of New Castle, CO. Fred graduated from Rifle High School in 1974. He then attended Denver Automotive Diesel College, finishing March 1976. Afterwards, Fred worked at Carbondale Diesel Service and Mid-Continental. In 1992, Fred started his own business, Fred’s Truck Repair.
Fred is survived by his siblings, Pauline Eccher in Aurora, Joe (Lorraine) McNeal in New Castle, Linda (Jim) Resser in Union, OR, and Ronald McNeal in Rifle; his three children, Edward McNeal in Silt, Lindsey (TJ) Roe in Parachute, and Shelby (Jason) Beitzel in Rifle; his eight grandchildren, Kody, Ian, Andrew, Gabriel, Joseph, Naomi, Atlas, and Emily.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley (Sonny) Wagner in Freedom, OK.
Fred had various hobbies which included archery, hiking, caving, fishing, goat farming, and his main enjoyment was backpacking the high country of Colorado, notably the Flat Tops and the Continental Divide.
Fred wished to thank the doctors and staff at UC Health and the Calaway-Young Cancer Center for doing what they could. Fred also wished to thank his family and friends for the memories.
Family and friends will be notified for a summer service.
