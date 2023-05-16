Obituary: Gaile Leroy Steckel

Gaile Leroy Steckel

Provided Photo

August 25, 1939 – April 26, 2023

Gaile Leroy Steckel passed away on April 26, 2023 while his wife Jeanette of 59 years was by his side. He was born on August 25,1939 in Grand Junction to Lloyd and Rhoda Steckel, both of whom have passed away. He completed his high school education from Central High School in 1958 and later served in the United States Air Force.

Gaile dedicated over forty years of his life working for or with GMCO Corp out of Rifle and also worked for Garfield County for nine years. He took great pleasure in hunting and fishing, but what he loved most was driving a truck. Gaile was a member of the Glenwood Springs Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father Lloyd Steckel and mother Rhoda Steckel.

Services at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado will take place Wednesday, May 31, 2023 starting at 1:00pm. A memorial service will also be held at Glenwood Springs Baptist Church on May 28, 2023 at 2:00pm.

Gaile will always be remembered fondly by his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.