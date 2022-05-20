Obituary: Gary C Marshall
– April 29, 2022
Gary Clyde Marshall, 88, passed away in his home on April 29, 2022. In November 1989, he married Catherine, and the two had been inseparable during their 32 years of marriage. Gary was so proud of being a former Marine and Iowa Hawkeye. He loved playing and teaching golf. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde, and his mother, Inez. He is survived by his wife Catherine, his sisters-in-law Ann Marie and Susan, and his three nieces. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At Gary’s request, no service will be held.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User