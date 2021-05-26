Obituary: Gary June
May 24, 2021
Gary Dale June, 66, of Grand Junction, passed away on May 24, 2021 at his home.
Gary is survived by his sons, Timothy June, Jessy June, and David June; daughter, Kimberly Buchannon; step-daughters, Holly Salazar and Donna Gilmore; brother, Scott June; sisters, Michelle Thomson, Gwenda Gilbert, and Lori Selgado; and 12 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Jr. and Yvonne June; son, Terry Lee June; brother, William June III; sister, Pamela Haskell; and one grandson.
Services will be held at a later date.
