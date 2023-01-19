Obituary: Gary Kelly
August 1, 1947 – December 25, 2022
Gary Lee Kelly of Rifle, Colorado passed away on December 25th, 2022, at the age of 75.
Gary was born on August 1st, 1947, to Gerald Kenneth Kelly and Leona Mae Hanson in Pender, Nebraska. He spent his childhood in both Nebraska and Brighton, Colorado where he graduated high school in 1965. Gary married Clarice Bartels in 1967, they had two children together and then divorced in 1981. He married Bonnie Stokvis in 2002; she preceded him in death in 2014. He spent most of his life as an HVAC technician. He was a Navy Corpsman stationed with the Marines.
Gary and his family moved around, living throughout various parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. He was a resident of Rifle, Colorado for the last twenty-six years.
Gary really loved to spend time with his family, especially his son, his daughter, and his grandchildren. He loved to play cribbage with his family and friend, Barbara Lowery. He enjoyed getting together with other veterans in a local veteran group. He often attended the First Christian Church in Rifle.
Gary leaves behind a son, Kurt (Loree) Kelly and two grandchildren, Morgan and Rian of Silt, Colorado, a daughter, Angelia Kelly of Clarks Point, Alaska, a brother, Ric (Mary) Kelly of Loveland, Colorado, two sisters, Sue (Jim) Bettger of Brighton, Colorado, Denise (Wayne) Jablonski of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Bonnie.
Services are being planned.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.