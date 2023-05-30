Obituary: Gary Lee Kelly
August 1, 1947 – December 25, 2022
OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION OF MEMORIAL SERVICES PLANNED. Gary’s obituary was originally posted in the paper on January 20th, 2023. However the date for his memorial service had not yet been decided upon. Gary’s memorial service with be on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at 10am at the First Christian Church in Rifle, CO. There will be a reception to follow at the Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church in the Lovell building. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the churches.
