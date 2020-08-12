Obituary: Gary Sawyer
May 12, 1949 – August 3, 2020
Gary Gordon Sawyer of Basalt, CO, forever an outdoor and adventurous soul, left this world on Monday, August 3, 2020 for travels beyond.
Gary was born to parents Tom and Thelma Sawyer in Grayling, Michigan. His youth was spent with his brothers and sisters, cousins and friends around his family’s horse and cattle business. He took advantage of the regional ski hills, where he started on alpine skills that later would take him on epic ski trips across the country and the world.
Gary started his own sprinkler & irrigation business in the Aspen Valley area many years ago. He made sure the business was able to allow him time off in the winter for ski adventures.
Gary was always a very fun and loving brother to Marilyn Brown (John, 1948 – 2019) of Lewiston, MI; Jeannie Putnam (1947 – 2005); Jerome Sawyer of Lilburn, GA; Teresa Schwarz (Hans) of Grand Junction, CO; and Greg Sawyer (Cathy) of Friday Harbor, WA.
Gary will be missed by dear friends in the Roaring Fork Valley and around the world.
In lieu of donations, Gary’s family encourage all who love and miss Gary to head outdoors and enjoy the hell out of every day!
