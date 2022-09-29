Obituary: Gary Shaw
August 26, 1966 – September 20, 2022
Our beloved, Gary Shaw, who was husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend left us on September 20th unexpectedly. Gary left a legacy of being a wonderful, thoughtful person who always had a smile in his face and who was loved by many. Gary was born to Arrie and Paul Shaw in Glenwood Springs at Valley View Hospital. Gary was on the Maintenance Crew at Alpine Bank for many years and he also had started his own handyman company because he really enjoyed working with his hands to build and create. He loved being able assist others in need. Gary was proceeded in death by his dad – Paul Shaw, brothers – Larry Shaw, Bruce Shaw and Stanley Shaw, sisters- Carol Brown and Evelyn Shaw and niece-Jessica Samuelson. Gary’s wishes would be that, in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite non-profit organization in Gary’s name.
