Obituary: Gayle Rae (Barks) Cox
September 26, 1958 – September 9, 2022
Gayle Rae Cox passed away in her home with her family and pups, the most and important and precious things to her. Gayle was very much her own person and had a huge loving heart. Gayle was born in Montrose Colo. Nov. 26 1958 later in her teens her family moved to Glenwood Springs. Gayle meet her husband Dave Cox in Rifle where they wed and had two beautiful girls. Casey and Debra Cox. The family moved to Parachute where the girls went to school and then Grand Junction where they made their home for the last 23 years. Gayle has joined her mother, Mary lou Thorton and step father Louie, daughter Debra Lea Cox and mother in-law Betty Ruth Cox (a second mom). Gayle is survived by her loving husband David Elbert Cox, daughter Casey Jae Cox, Grandson Preston David Cox, great grand daughter Paigelynn and great grand son Eston, and also her brothers Jack and Danny Barks.
