Obituary: George Arthur Morris
Morris
July 27, 1939 – July 28, 2021
George Arthur Morris—age 82, of Centennial, Colorado and formerly Glenwood Springs—died peacefully on July 28, 2021 of natural causes. George earned a Master of Forestry degree from Duke University and a Master of Science degree in Systems Analysis from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. George worked for the US Forest Service for 32 years with a final assignment as the Forest Supervisor of the Manti-La Sal National Forest in Utah. George is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ginny, his son Doug and wife Mary and their children Ella and Joe, his son Jeff and wife Tina and their children Mac, Molli and Marty. George is preceded in death by his brother John Alfred Morris. George was introduced to Native American art at age ten. In retirement he started the Morris Trading Company which dealt in art from the Hopi, Navajo and other Indigenous peoples of the Southwest. George was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. George lived a vigorous life with his spirit of adventure living on in his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers his family wishes memorial contributions be made to The Hopi Foundation https://www.hopifoundation.org or One Tree Planted https://onetreeplanted.org.
