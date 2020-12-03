Obituary: George Austin-Martin
Martin
October 24, 1939 – November 21, 2020
George died at home on a sunny Saturday with family near. A celebration of his long, good life will occur when it is safe to gather. A full obituary is being prepared by son Spencer in Vietnam. Special thanks is offered to Hospice of the Valley for their support in the last ten months and to all the friends who held George and Linda in their hearts.
