Obituary: George “Bill” Ware

George "Bill" Ware

Provided Photo

June 2, 1950 – June 5, 2022

Bill Ware, age 72, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022, in Glenwood Springs, CO surrounded by family. Bill was born to George & Ardith Ware in Aspen, CO. He spent his childhood & young adult life there with parents & brothers, John & Terry, making friends, memories, & plenty of mischief.

Shortly after, he began working at the Aspen Airport Conoco where he met his future brother-in-law who would soon introduce him to the love of his life, Kennadean. After a brief 6 month courtship Bill & “Kenny” were married on February 6, 1977. They spent the early years of their marriage in Basalt where they welcomed their 2 children John & Kresta. They then built & moved into their home in Carbondale where they enjoyed so many wonderful years raising their children & enjoying their life together.

Bill was never shy about using his large stature to his advantage however he saw fit, but mostly he used it, & his huge heart to give the worlds best bear hugs. He made an impression on every life he touched, whether it was a lesson to teach, a joke or story to tell, an ear to listen, or a shoulder to cry on. Family was always the most important thing to him, and no one felt anything other than knowing how much he loved them. Bill will be greatly missed by his family, friends, neighbors, and the community he called home. We are all better people for having known him.

He is survived by his wife and absolute love of his life Kennadean Ware of Carbondale, CO; son John (Tami) Ware of Kenmare, ND; daughter Kresta (Nate) Hill of Silt, CO; his beloved clan of granddaughters of which he was so proud. Jessica, Lindsey, Jayda, Kendra, Kylie & Sophie.

He was preceded in death by his parents George & Ardith Ware of Aspen, CO; brother Terry Ware of Aspen, CO; aunt Dorothy Mikkelsen of Aspen, CO.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains” – unknown

A celebration of life will be held at a later date