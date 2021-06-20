Obituary: George Robert Keith
Keith
May 1, 1948 – June 14, 2021
George (Butch) was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming May 1, 1948. His family moved to Craig and then Loveland during his youth. From his earliest memories he ways worked before and after school, weekends, and holidays. He loved working with horses, on ranches, helping his father in the lumberyard, and helping friends and neighbors with building projects. He attended Mesa State College where he met and married the love of his life, Sue. They married and had a son, Robert. Soon after, he enlisted in the Navy SeeBees and served in Viet Nam for 3 years.
When he returned he went to work for the State Highway Department and soon asked for a transfer to Glenwood Springs. He had many stories about plowing in the Glenwood Canyon when it was a 2-lane road. The family then moved to a ranch in Carbondale where he worked as an all-around ranch hand. Sue and Robert often worked and played alongside him where “The Kid” learned so many things from his dad. They then moved to New Castle and Butch went to work with Brad Earnest Fabrication and Welding until he retired.
Butch knew so much about so many things—how to build and repair anything. Throughout the years many people came to him for help and advice. He talked to his son the day before he passed away, and after hanging up told Sue how proud he was of his son and the many things he has learned to do.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sue, son, Robert (Susan), brother, Richard, and sisters, Alice, Melissa (Kraig) and Margaret (Dean).
The family will have a memorial get-together later in the summer.
