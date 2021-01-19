Obituary: Georgia Haines

Georgia Haines

January 21, 1926 – November 20, 2020

Georgia Haines, age 94 of Glenwood Springs passed away on November 20th, 2020 from a sudden illness. She was born in Lansing Michigan on January 21, 1926, the second child of Clarence VanAmburg and Clela Williams VanAmburg. She grew up on her Grandparents’ farm outside of Portland Michigan and attended a one room country school until sixth grade. She graduated from Portland High School in 1943, and then attended Adrian College, where she met and married her true love, Bernie Haines in 1946. Bernie had been called to work at Oak Ridge National Laboratories during WWII, and Georgia went to join him and worked as a research assistant there after the war. She finished her undergraduate degree in Mathematics at Michigan State University in 1950, and soon took her first teaching job in Haslett, Michigan.

Georgia and Bernie moved to the Colorado Springs area in 1952. Georgia taught at various schools on the eastern slope, and also worked as a mathematician at the National Bureau of Standards. Additionally, she and Bernie owned and operated The Terrace Hotel, a historic summer resort in Green Mountain Falls, for five summers. They relocated to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1962. Georgia taught at Basalt High School and later at Glenwood Springs High School, until she retired in 1985. She earned a Masters degree in Education in 1969.

Georgia was a dedicated teacher, always trying to help her students succeed. She was known for her ready smile and sweet disposition. She loved getting out in nature, hiking, seeing wildflowers, and watching birds. In retirement, she swam many laps at the hot springs pool, enjoyed camping and traveling, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. They loved to hear stories of her early life on the farm and at the one room school. Her last years were spent in good health, happily living in her own home with her grandson Van and his partner Anna.

She is survived by her daughter Trina Haines, son-in-law Bruce Wampler of Glenwood Springs; grandchildren Van Wampler (and partner Anna Murphy) of Glenwood Springs and Finley Haines (and partner Zee Winningham) of Albuquerque; sisters Lois Smith and Doris Babbitt, both of Portland MI; as well many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernie, her parents, sisters Elaine Thrasher, Arleta Reddin, and brother Don VanAmburg. Her cheerful presence be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a time when it is safe to gather again.