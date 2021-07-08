 Obituary: Gerald Ardueser | PostIndependent.com
Obituary: Gerald Ardueser

Gerald Ardueser
Provided Photo
Gerald (Jerry) Ardueser

December 29, 1946 – April 24, 2021

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Please join family and friends

July 30, 2021 6pm

Glenwood Springs Golf Club

193 Sunny Acres Rd.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado

