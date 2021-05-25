Obituary: Gerald Loren Ardueser
Ardueser
December 29, 1946 – April 24, 2021
Gerald Loren Ardueser, son of Loren and Beradean Ardueser, was born December 29,1946 at the Burlington Hospital in Burlington, Colorado. Gerald attended the Bethune School and graduated in 1965. He graduated from Colorado State University in 1969. He taught biology in Bear Creek School for twelve years. He then moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Gerald had a landscaping business and worked up until a few years before his death. Gerald played softball, golfed, bowled, hunted pheasants and enjoyed gardening. Gerald died on April 24th, 2021 at one of his friend’s homes near Blackhawk, Colorado of congestive heart failure. Preceding him in death were his parents and his sister Lorene Beeson. Surviving and left to honor Gerald’s life are his son Jared, his brother Timothy and wife Judy, his son John and wife Caron, his daughter Mary, sister-in-law Kathy Ardueser, his sister Janis and her husband Larry Stanley, his brother-in-law Mark Beeson and his wife Vicky, their children Amanda Russell and her husband Jason, Clay Beeson, Elisabeth, Samuel and Victor Beeson and their families. Other survivors include Amber Anderson and father Dave, Celia and Jack Mahoney, Anita West, Aunt Phyliss Panizzi and her daughters Shirley, Shelley, and Sherry and their families. Gerald was cremated. No memorial service is planned at this time.
