Obituary: Geraldine Gerry Staley

Geraldine “

Gerry” Staley

December 12, 1941 – December 25, 2020

Gerry Staley died on December 25, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.

She is survived by her significant other Jerry Flecky, sister Sharon Blaylock-Kivisto of Rifle, her nieces Capri and Janai, her grandchildren KC Staley, Earl Gerald Staley, Trevor Dee Staley, Hod Staley, as well as many great- grandchildren and a great-great grandson.

Gerry is proceeded in death by her parents Kenny and Willie Marshall, sister Diana Scott, brother Chris Marshall, and her children Rodney-Carl, Ryan Dee, Veronica, and her grandson Carl Joseph (CJ).

Gerry was blessed with five generations and to be reunited with her high school friend Jerry. They became sweethearts, and together they enjoyed the last 12 years traveling and visiting friends and family in their RV. Gerry will always be remembered as a loving, strong and independent woman, who always made the best of situations. As per her request, there will be no funeral.