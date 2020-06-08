Obituary: Gianna Rizzuto

Gianna Marie Rizzuto 10/24/1983 – 5/31/2020

Our beloved Gianna Marie Rizzuto of Aspen, Colorado took her own life on the night of May 31st. She was 36 years old. Gianna was the strongest willed woman many of us had ever met, whether we agreed with the direction of that will or not. From her self-bedazzled shoes to her hand sewn hoody and homemade earrings, she was always genuine. Gianna’s beauty and sincere love were only matched by her perpetual torment. She brought immeasurable light to us, but that light was met by a corresponding darkness. Eventually the pull in the other direction was too much to overcome. She loved others so deeply, so fiercely, but did not reciprocate that love to herself. We can only hope that peace has found a home within Gianna now, a peace that never found her here on earth. Her intelligence, determination, caring nature, love, humor and loyalty will be a forceful presence that’s dearly missed for eternity. Something is now broken inside us, as it is with the system she was caught up in. Mental illness in our community has been neglected, and the disregard of it’s power continues to lead us down the path of drug abuse, overdoses and suicide. The questions and emptiness will consume a part of us forever.

Luca, Ryleigh and Ayva will miss their Auntie G, Anthony and Lina will miss their sister, Ellyn will miss her daughter, and her peers will miss a dear friend. We all love you so much Gianna. She was preceded in death by her father Peter Rizzuto, and is survived by her mother Ellyn, older brother and his wife Anthony & Lina Rizzuto.