Obituary: Glade Arthur Campbell

Glade Arthur Campbell

Provided Photo

November 30, 1945 – June 16, 2022

Glade Arthur Campbell passed away peacefully at home on June 16th with his family at his side.

He was born on Nov. 30th 1945 in De Ridder, LA to Fred and Ruby (Grunden) Campbell. Glade and his younger brother Glen spent their childhood in Louisiana and Florida. On April 3, 1961 Glade married Gloria Webb in Folkston, GA. Together they had 2 Daughters (Christine and Linda) and a son Glade JR. Glade and Gloria divorced in 1980.

Glade joined the US Army in December 1962 and served 4 years including a yearlong deployment to Germany. After leaving the Army Glade took a job with Mountain Bell where he worked as an installer, repairman and supervisor. He was transferred to many Colorado towns and cities and settled in New Castle, CO in 1981 where he married Judith Ann Fox. Together they built their dream home north of New Castle where they resided until their deaths.

Glade was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast his entire life. He loved building and working on his home and property after his retirement in 1995. He was active in his church, the Elks and the Masons and spent many hours volunteering for various projects.

Glade was preceded in death by his brother Glen, His son Glade JR. (Ty), and his wife Judy. He is survived by his daughters and 8 grandkids and 13 great grandkids. Glade will be missed by his family and all who knew him. He will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Highland Cemetery in New Castle on June 29th at 11:00 AM. Friends and family are invited to attend.